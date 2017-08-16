Bears' Prince Amukamara: Held out of practice Wednesday
Amukamara (undisclosed) is not practicing Wednesday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM reports.
The injury plaguing Amukamara is still relatively unknown. Typically, by now we normally would know more regarding his status, but it looks like it might be a few more days until more information is made public. As for now, Cre'von LeBlanc is likely to hold down the left corner spot until Amukamara is healthy enough to return.
