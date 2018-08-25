Amukamara (groin) is inactice for Saturday's preseason contest against the Chiefs, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Amukamara recently returned to practice after nursing a groin injury for a portion of training camp. The Bears are holding a long list of contributing players out of their third preseason game, so Amukamara's absence Saturday could very well be for rest and recovery purposes.

