Bears' Prince Amukamara: Intercepts second pass of season
Amukamara intercepted a pass while adding eight tackles in the Bears' 34-22 victory over the Lions.
Amukamara easily posted his highest tackle total of the season with eight, but this was the first strong fantasy performance he's had since Week 2 due to in the interception. Based on the consistent downside he's shown, he's difficult to trust in weekly lineups.
