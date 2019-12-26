Play

Amukamara (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Amukamara practiced in full Wednesday, so Thursday's limited session represents a step in the wrong direction. Still, there's not yet any reason to consider him in danger of missing Sunday's divisional tilt against the Vikings. If he's able to practice without restrictions Friday it'll put any concerns about the starting cornerback's availability to rest.

