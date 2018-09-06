Bears' Prince Amukamara: Not on injury report
Amukamara (groin) isn't listed on the Bears' injury report Tuesday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Amukamara appears ready to roll ahead of Week 1 after missing some time in the preseason due to a groin issue. He's expected to hold down the outside corner spot opposite Kyle Fuller when the team opens the season Sunday night against the Packers.
