Amukamara (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional contest against the Vikings.

Amukamara has logged back-to-back limited practice sessions. If the starting cornerback were forced to miss Sunday's season finale, Kevin Toliver and Buster Skrine would be candidates to handle expanded roles on defense.

