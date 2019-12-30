Bears' Prince Amukamara: Posts no stats in season finale
Amukamara was active but failed to record a tackle in the Bears' 21-19 win over the Vikings in Week 17, and he ended the season with 53 tackles over 14 games.
Amukamara has typically averaged about four tackles per game over most of his nine-year career, but he's failed to pick off a pass in three of his last four seasons. He'll enter the last year of his deal with the Bears in 2020, and he'll likely continue to be a low-upside IDP option.
