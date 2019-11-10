Bears' Prince Amukamara: Productive day
Amukamara recorded five tackles in Chicago's 20-13 victory over the Lions on Sunday.
This was the third time all season that Amukamara posted at least five tackles, and he's averaging four stops on the season. However, he's yet to record an interception, making him a low-upside fantasy option.
