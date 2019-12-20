Play

Amukamara (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Amukamara appeared recovered from the hamstring injury after practicing as a full participant Wednesday, but he was downgraded to limited participation the last two days. The 30-year-old's status for Sunday's contest remains up in the air.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends