Amukamara (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Amukamara's performance in coverage has taken a hit this year, as he's allowed 9.4 yards per target compared to 6.8 last season. The Bears will need him to up his game on the big stage, as the Chiefs enter with the third-ranked passing offense (291.4 yards per game).

