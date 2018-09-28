Amukamara (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Amukamara exited Week 3's win over the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury, and was considered day-to-day before being ruled out. Bryce Callahan will serve as Chicago's starting left cornerback as long as Amukamara remains sidelined.

