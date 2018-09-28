Bears' Prince Amukamara: Ruled out Sunday
Amukamara (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Amukamara exited Week 3's win over the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury, and was considered day-to-day before being ruled out. Bryce Callahan will serve as Chicago's starting left cornerback as long as Amukamara remains sidelined.
