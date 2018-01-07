Bears' Prince Amukamara: Set to hit free agency
Amukamara tallied 48 tackles along with seven passes defensed in 14 games.
Amukamara has posted at least 46 tackles in each of the last six seasons, but he hasn't picked off a pass in either of the last two campaigns. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he'll likely be playing for his fourth team in four years while being a middling IDP option at cornerback.
