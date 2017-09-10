Bears' Prince Amukamara: Sidelined for season opener
Amukamara (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Amukamara carried a doubtful designation heading into the weekend, so it was fully expected that he'd be sidelined for the season opener. Without the services of their top cover corner, the Bears will be forced to lean heavily on the likes of Marcus Cooper, Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan to shadow Julio Jones, which could translate to a big day for the Falcons' superstar wideout.
