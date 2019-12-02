Play

Amukamara has a hamstring injury and didn't practice Monday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Amukamara missed only one defensive snap during last Thursday's win over the Lions, but he apparently picked up the hamstring injury at some point. The 30-year-old has missed only a handful of snaps all season for the Bears, and they can ill afford to be without him when going up against a talent-laden Cowboys offense Thursday.

