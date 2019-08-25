Amukamara was held out of Chicago's victory over the Colts.

Going into last season, Amukamara had seven interceptions over his past seven years, but once the Bears traded for Khalil Mack, the pass rush became devastating, and Amukamara matched his career high with three picks. In addition to the sacks, he posted a very solid 66 tackles, so even as he enters his age-30 season, and although he's not an elite IDP, he should post another strong season.

