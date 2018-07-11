Bears' Prince Amukamara: Solidified in starting role
Amukamara is looking to build on a solid 2017 Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
While being interviewed, Amukamara boldly proclaimed his individual goal of intercepting 10 passes. However, based on the fact that he's intercepted just seven passes over his seven-year career, he'll do well to match his career-high three picks from 2014. He's locked in as a starter across from Kyle Fuller, so playing time won't be an issue for the veteran. In terms of IDP value, he'll be most valuable as a tackler after averaging 51 stops over the last four seasons.
