Amukamara (hamstring) is active for Sunday's divisional contest against the Vikings.

Amukamara initially was listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale, but he's managed to shed his hamstring injury in time to take the field. The veteran cornerback is set to draw his usual start across from Kyle Fuller in Week 17.

