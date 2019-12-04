Play

Amukamara is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game versus Dallas due to a hamstring injury.

Amukamara's absence from Wednesday's walkthrough suggests he will miss Thursday's contest, but his doubtful label means there exists a small chance that he'll suit up. Assuming Amukamara won't play, expect Buster Skrine to move outside to take his place, while the combination of Duke Shelley and Kevin Toliver handle slot duties.

