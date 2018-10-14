Bears' Prince Amukamara: Unlikely to return Sunday
Amukamara aggravated his hamstring injury and is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Amukamara was cleared from the injury report Friday but appeared to aggravate the hamstring injury that cost him Week 4. The game is in the closing stages of the fourth quarter, making a return extremely unlikely.
