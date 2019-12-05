Play

Amukamara (hamstring) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

Amukamara was initially listed as doubtful for Thursday's contest, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. In the veteran cornerback's stead, Buster Skrine stands to move to the outside while Duke Shelley and Kevin Toliver handle slot duties as a rotation.

