Bears' Prince Amukamara: Won't play Saturday
Amukamara will not play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Broncos due to a groin injury, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The origin of Amukamara's groin injury is a bit unclear at this point, but the Bears will play it safe with the health of their starting cornerback Saturday. Bryce Callahan figures to start at corner opposite Kyle Fuller against the Broncos, while Amukamara might be able to return in Week 3 of the preseason against the Chiefs.
