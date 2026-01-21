The Bears signed Ismail to a reserve/future contract Wednesday.

Ismail signed with the Bears' practice squad in late November before being placed on the practice-squad injured list with an undisclosed issue in late December. The tight end was not elevated for any games this season. The 25-year-old is currently listed behind Colston Loveland (concussion), Cole Kmet, Durham Smythe, Stephen Carlson and Nikola Kalinic on the depth chart. Ismail will have a chance to fight for a roster spot over any of those names and likely more when the 2026 season commences.