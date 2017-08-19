Demps (hamstring) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

Demps, who finished the 2016 campaign with a hamstring injury, is expected to slide in as a starting safety in the Bears' secondary after leading his entire position with six interceptions last season. Meanwhile, the fight for the first-string gig next to him will likely come down to the wire between Adrian Amos and rookie Eddie Jackson.