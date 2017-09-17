Goldman posted three tackles along with a sack in Sunday's 29-7 defeat to the Buccaneers.

Despite the game being a blowout loss, Jameis Winston still dropped back 30 times to pass, and Goldman was able to record his first sack of the season. Although he struggled to stay healthy during the first two years of his career, should he be able to stay on the field, he has upside as an IDP option at defensive tackle.