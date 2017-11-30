The Bears designated Demps (arm) to return from injured reserve Thursday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Demps is set to practice Thursday for the first time since Week 3, when he was ultimately forced to injured reserve after fracturing his arm in a win over the Steelers. The Bears will have 21 days to evaluate Demps during practice before determining if he's fit for a return to game action. His potential activation could prove helpful to a Bears safety corps that has two members of the active roster, Adrian Amos (hamstring) and Deandre Houston-Carson (ankle), banged up heading into Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.