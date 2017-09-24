Play

Demps (arm) left Sunday's game against the Steelers and did not return,

Demps recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) over the first two weeks, and now he'll have a short week to get back to full health ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Packers. Keep an eye on him throughout the week, and expect Deandre Houston-Carson to fill in if Demps can't play.

