Bears coach John Fox said it hasn't been decided whether Demps will require surgery on his left arm, which he fractured in Sunday's win over the Steelers, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Addressing the injury through rest and rehab rather than surgery would likely expedite Demps' recovery timetable, but he still looks destined to miss multiple weeks with the injury. Demps' expected absence will likely pave the way for third-year player Adrian Amos, who has started 30 games the previous two seasons, to rejoin the first-team defense.