Bears' Quintin Demps: Posts seven tackles in Sunday loss
Demps recorded seven stops in Sunday's defeat to the Buccaneers.
The Bears played most of this contest with a significant deficit, allowing Demps to take advantage of obvious running situations, as he posted solid tackle numbers. With Chicago suffering from a weak offense, he could become a strong IDP option, especially in games that the team's expected to be trailing.
