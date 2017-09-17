Play

Demps recorded seven stops in Sunday's defeat to the Buccaneers.

The Bears played most of this contest with a significant deficit, allowing Demps to take advantage of obvious running situations, as he posted a solid tackle numbers. With Chicago suffering from a weak offense, he could become a strong IDP option, especially in games that the team's expected to be trailing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories