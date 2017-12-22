Demps (arm) will revert to injured reserve after not being activated before Thursday's deadline, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Demps was originally put on IR after fracturing his arm in Week 3. He returned to practice two weeks ago, but he's still dealing with nerve issues in his arm and will therefore return to IR. Demps logged 12 tackles in three games with the Bears this season.

