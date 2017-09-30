Bears' Quintin Demps: Sent to IR
Demps (arm) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Demps, who joined the Bears on a three-year deal this offseason, started three games at strong safety before breaking his arm in Week 3 against the Steelers. There's a chance the veteran could be activated from IR later on this season, but that's far from certain. As it stands, Demps will finish his first season in Chicago with 12 tackles to his name.
