Bears' Quintin Demps: Suffers broken arm
Demps suffered a broken arm in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM reports.
Demps was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Steelers and did not return. After recording 10 tackles in the first two games of the season, it looks like the safety could possibly be done for the year, as Hoge reported that head coach John Fox is unsure about whether Demps will land on injured reserve or not.
Bears' Quintin Demps: Hurts arm Sunday•
Bears' Quintin Demps: Posts seven tackles in Sunday loss•
Bears' Quintin Demps: Collects sack in Sunday loss•
Bears' Quintin Demps: Posts seven tackles in Sunday loss•
Bears' Quintin Demps: Absent from injury report•
Bears' Quintin Demps: Signs free agent deal with Bears•
