Demps (arm) said he doesn't expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Demps first resumed practicing Thursday, and with a full 21 days to evaluate his condition before deciding if he'll be added to the 53-man roster or kept on injured reserve the rest of the season, the Bears will likely take things slowly with the veteran safety. With a career-high six interceptions to go with 55 tackles in 13 games last season with the Texans, Demps could have some IDP appeal down the stretch if he rejoins the Bears with a prominent role in the secondary in hand.