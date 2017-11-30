Bears' Quintin Demps: Unlikely to be activated this week
Demps (arm) said he doesn't expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.
Demps first resumed practicing Thursday, and with a full 21 days to evaluate his condition before deciding if he'll be added to the 53-man roster or kept on injured reserve the rest of the season, the Bears will likely take things slowly with the veteran safety. With a career-high six interceptions to go with 55 tackles in 13 games last season with the Texans, Demps could have some IDP appeal down the stretch if he rejoins the Bears with a prominent role in the secondary in hand.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...