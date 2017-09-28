Bears' Quintin Demps: Will not play Thursday
Demps (arm) was officially ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Packers.
Demps was never expected to be available Thursday and there remains no specific timetable for his return as a decision on whether surgery is necessary has yet to be made. Regardless, the veteran safety is likely to be sidelined multiple weeks in a best case scenario, with Adrian Amos, who replaced him against Pittsburgh on Sunday, the probable fill-in at strong safety.
