Bears' Ramiz Ahmed: Lands in Chicago

Ahmed has agreed to a deal with the Bears, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Ahmed will get his first NFL shot with the Bears after going undrafted in 2018. The Nevada product went 40-of-45 on extra points and 15-of-20 on field goals in his final college season. He will add some competition for kicker Eddy Pineiro.

