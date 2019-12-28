Play

Coward (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Coward was injured in Week 16 against the Chiefs and appears as though he will miss Sunday's regular season finale. If Coward cannot suit up, Ted Larsen could draw the start at right guard.

