Bears' Rashaad Coward: Ready to rock
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
7:11 pm ET
Coward (ankle/knee) is active for Sunday night's contest in Green Bay.
Coward put forth a trio of full practice sessions this week, so it always seemed like he was trending in the right direction. The
Bears will have both starting tackles available Sunday, as Charles Leno (toe) has also been cleared to go. More News
