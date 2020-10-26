site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Rashaad Coward: Suiting up Monday
Coward (finger) is active for Monday's game versus the Rams.
Coward was considered questionable despite practicing fully in the final two sessions of the week. He started last week's game against the Panthers at left guard and could retain that role Monday.
