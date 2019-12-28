Play

Coward (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Coward injured his knee during Week 16's loss to the Chiefs, and since he was deemed doubtful Friday, it's not surprising that he won't suit up for the season finale. Ted Larsen is expected to start at right guard in Coward's place.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends