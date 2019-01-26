Bears' Redford Jones: Inks deal with Bears
Jones agreed to a contract with the Bears on Friday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.
Coach Matt Nagy previously indicated the Bears would bring in competition for Cody Parker, who infamously missed a game-winning field goal attempt in the Bears playoff loss to the Eagles, and the team followed through with that Friday. Jones has yet to find a landing spot in the NFL, but converted 169-of-172 extra points and 50-of-67 field goals during a three year stint at Tulsa. Chicago is also rumored to have interest in their former kicker and soon-to-be free agent Robbie Gould once signing period begins.
