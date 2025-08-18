Stromberg saw action in Sunday's preseason game against the Bills, indicating that he's past the concussion issue that sidelined him in late July.

The center played on 33 offensive snaps and five special-teams snaps. Stromberg, a third-round pick of the Commanders in 2023, has appeared in just four regular-season games through two NFL seasons. While Drew Dalman is projected to start for Chicago, Stromberg can compete for the backup role with 2022 sixth-round pick Doug Kramer.