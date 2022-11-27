site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Riley Reiff: Forced out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Reiff (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Reiff has operated as Chicago's starting right tackle this season. In his absence, Larry Borom has stepped in against the Jets for the time being, according to Finley.
