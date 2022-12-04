site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-riley-reiff-good-to-go-for-week-13 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Riley Reiff: Good to go for Week 13
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 4, 2022
at
12:29 pm ET
•
1 min read
Reiff (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Reiff was forced out of the Week 12 matchup versus the Jets with an apparent shoulder injury, but he since practiced fully Friday and should retain his usual starting right tackle role Sunday against Green Bay.
More News
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/03/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/26/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/04/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
12/16/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
12/16/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 15 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read