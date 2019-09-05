Ridley (coach's decision) is inactive Thursday versus the Packers.

The 2019 fourth-round pick will be the odd man out in his first chance to do so as a professional. With Ridley on the sideline, Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Taylor Gabriel, Cordarrelle Patterson and Javon Wims are the Bears' available wide receivers.

