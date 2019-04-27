The Bears selected Ridley in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 126th overall.

Ridley, brother of Calvin, was a productive player at Georgia but was never quite a featured player in the Bulldog offense for various anecdotal reasons. The team's depth certainly played a part, but Ridley also had some injury and disciplinary issues disrupting his career early on. He has no long-term concerns on either front, so we can instead focus on how he caught 58 passes for 788 yards and 11 touchdowns on 89 targets over the last two years (65.2 percent catch rate, 8.9 YPT). Ridley brings innate route-running polish along with a good catch radius, and he should be able to play both the slot and outside fine enough. The issue for his fantasy prospects is primarily Chicago's immense wealth of pass catchers -- all of Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Taylor Gabriel, and Trey Burton figure to keep Ridley down in the rotation for the foreseeable future. It's also concerning that Ridley tested rather poorly at the combine, running a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-1, 199 pounds while posting a brutal vertical (30.5 inches) and agility score (11.5).