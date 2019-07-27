Coach Matt Nagy said Saturday that Ridley (hamstring) is week-to-week, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Nagy also said he is "not overly concerned" about Ridley's injury. Ridley faces steep competition to earn snaps as a rookie, with Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller (shoulder) and Taylor Gabriel clearly defined as Chicago's top three wideouts, in addition to Tarik Cohen and Cordarrell Patterson present as gadget players. The 2019 fourth-round pick could face difficulty carving out a role in 2019 if he were to miss significant time leading up to the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories