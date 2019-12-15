Play

Ridley caught two passes for 10 yards in Chicago's 21-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

In a game that Mitchell Trubisky tossed 53 pass attempts, Ridley was targeted just twice, and he now has a total of 15 yards over two games played. He won't be a recommended fantasy option in a Week 16 home contest against the Chiefs.

