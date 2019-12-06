Ridley caught one pass for five yards in the Bears' 31-24 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

After the Bears lost Javon Wims to an in-game knee injury, Ridley saw playing time for just the second time this season, and he caught his only target of the season for a short gain. If Wims misses time, it's unlikely Ridley sees enough targets to be a major fantasy contributor, but the fact that he'd potentially see significant snaps would make him someone to consider in very deep fantasy leagues.