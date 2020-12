Ridley is active for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ridley was a healthy scratch last Sunday against the Lions, but Week 14 will mark his fourth appearance of 2020. Darnell Mooney is slated to play against the Texans, however, Ridley may be in line for extra opportunities as a depth WR given that Mooney missed practice all week while attending to a personal matter.