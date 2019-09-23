Ridley (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's tilt against the Redskins.

The 2019 fourth-round pick hasn't seen action in any of the previous two games, and will continue to wait to make his NFL debut. Without Ridley, the team will roll with Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller, Cordarrelle Patterson and Javon Wims at receiver.

